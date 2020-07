Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage e-payments

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Come home to Creekstone Twin homes located in the Fairhills neighborhood. Creekstone offers both 3- and 4-bedroom houses. All twin home floor plans feature upgraded kitchens, walk in closets and a washer and dryer in each home. Creekstone homes are conveniently located just steps from Hagan Elementary School near shopping, dining, and the Williston Recreation Center.