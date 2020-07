Roosevelt East Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage gym internet access package receiving playground tennis court

Roosevelt East Apartment Homes is a great place to live in the beautiful plains of North Dakota. Our apartments in Williston are conveniently located close to work and school as well as great shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Our community features comfortable amenities both within your private apartment and in our greater community.



Choose from one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans to find the perfect place to call home. Your modern kitchen is fun to cook in thanks to your energy-efficient appliances, lovely cabinets, sleek tile flooring, convenient breakfast bar and adjacent dining area. Laundry is a snap with a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. Your spacious living room has plush carpeting and you'll love the fact that gas and water are included in your monthly rent!



Our friendly, professional staff is onsite for your convenience, and we also offer 24-hour emergency maintenance services, just in case. Apartment living is made easy with our secure on