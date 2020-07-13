Lease Length: Flexible lease terms
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $39/applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $75
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: German Shepherd, Rotweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelien Bull Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard. 100 lb limit weight limit