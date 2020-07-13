All apartments in Grand Forks
Find more places like Ashland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Forks, ND
/
Ashland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Ashland

2151 36th Ave S · (701) 401-2450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Forks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2151 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-104 · Avail. Sep 4

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 02-134 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Grand Forks' Ashland Apartment Homes - - One of the city's most beautiful pet-friendly apartment communities.\n\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible lease terms
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $39/applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $75
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: German Shepherd, Rotweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelien Bull Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard. 100 lb limit weight limit
Parking Details: Garages available for rent; off-street parking with plug-ins.
Storage Details: Yes $25/$35 a month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashland have any available units?
Ashland has 2 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashland have?
Some of Ashland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashland currently offering any rent specials?
Ashland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashland pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashland is pet friendly.
Does Ashland offer parking?
Yes, Ashland offers parking.
Does Ashland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashland have a pool?
No, Ashland does not have a pool.
Does Ashland have accessible units?
Yes, Ashland has accessible units.
Does Ashland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashland has units with dishwashers.
Does Ashland have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashland has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Ashland?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

McEnroe Place VI
3941 Garden View Drive
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Gateway Manor
2211 13th Avenue North
Grand Forks, ND 58203
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Amberwood Court
2520 9th Ave S
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Southpoint
3450 Ruemmele Rd
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Campus Place VI Apartments
425 North 42nd Street
Grand Forks, ND 58203
University Flats
851 University Avenue
Grand Forks, ND 58203
McEnroe Place V
3841 Garden View Drive
Grand Forks, ND 58201

Similar Pages

Grand Forks 1 BedroomsGrand Forks 2 Bedrooms
Grand Forks Apartments with BalconyGrand Forks Apartments with Parking
Grand Forks Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

East Grand Forks, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Dakota
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity