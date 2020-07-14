Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Welcome to University Flats! These beautiful one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, engineered wood plank flooring, modern lighting and so much more. University Flats has everything you are looking for in apartment living. University Flats aims to provide all you need. Workout? No problem- we’ve got you covered! Step out of your unit and hit our fully equipped fitness center. In the summer months, relax on your own private balcony! In the winter months, invite your friends to cheer on your favorite team in our cozy community room! We love your furry friends, so bring them home with you. Enjoy downtown Grand Forks living as this location is near great shopping and some of the best dining and nightlife in the city. University Flats was developed with support from North Dakota's Housing Incentive Fund (HIF) allowing some of our units to be offered at lower rates to qualified households.