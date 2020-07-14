All apartments in Grand Forks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

University Flats

Open Now until 5pm
851 University Avenue · (701) 248-9762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 414 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Welcome to University Flats! These beautiful one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, engineered wood plank flooring, modern lighting and so much more. University Flats has everything you are looking for in apartment living. University Flats aims to provide all you need. Workout? No problem- we’ve got you covered! Step out of your unit and hit our fully equipped fitness center. In the summer months, relax on your own private balcony! In the winter months, invite your friends to cheer on your favorite team in our cozy community room! We love your furry friends, so bring them home with you. Enjoy downtown Grand Forks living as this location is near great shopping and some of the best dining and nightlife in the city. University Flats was developed with support from North Dakota's Housing Incentive Fund (HIF) allowing some of our units to be offered at lower rates to qualified households.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: One Month's Rent up to $800
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $750
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 75 lbs
Dogs
rent: $30
Cats
rent: $20
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. Outdoor Spaces Underground Spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Flats have any available units?
University Flats has 5 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does University Flats have?
Some of University Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Flats currently offering any rent specials?
University Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, University Flats is pet friendly.
Does University Flats offer parking?
Yes, University Flats offers parking.
Does University Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, University Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does University Flats have a pool?
No, University Flats does not have a pool.
Does University Flats have accessible units?
Yes, University Flats has accessible units.
Does University Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does University Flats have units with air conditioning?
Yes, University Flats has units with air conditioning.
