Bella Vista
Bella Vista

825 42nd Street Southwest · (833) 469-3444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND 58103
Village West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
microwave
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
parking
playground
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
The Bella Vista Apartments offers comfortable and affordable two and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Residents love the great features such as a dishwasher in the kitchen, community laundry rooms on each floor, and a garage for every apartment.

Just off of 42nd Street in the heart of Fargo, the Bella Vista apartments are near everything you need. Whether you're looking to dine-in, or grab fast food, there are dining options all around. When you're looking to shop, there is no shortage of stores nearby with West Acres Mall only minutes away. Outdoor entertainment is also an option with playgrounds, parks, and dog parks down the block. Quick access to Interstate 29 and 13th Avenue will keep you connected to everything Fargo has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage Included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Vista have any available units?
Bella Vista has 5 units available starting at $610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Bella Vista have?
Some of Bella Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Vista is pet friendly.
Does Bella Vista offer parking?
Yes, Bella Vista offers parking.
Does Bella Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bella Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Vista have a pool?
No, Bella Vista does not have a pool.
Does Bella Vista have accessible units?
Yes, Bella Vista has accessible units.
Does Bella Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Vista has units with dishwashers.
