Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony microwave Property Amenities pet friendly accessible dog park parking playground garage on-site laundry e-payments

The Bella Vista Apartments offers comfortable and affordable two and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Residents love the great features such as a dishwasher in the kitchen, community laundry rooms on each floor, and a garage for every apartment.



Just off of 42nd Street in the heart of Fargo, the Bella Vista apartments are near everything you need. Whether you're looking to dine-in, or grab fast food, there are dining options all around. When you're looking to shop, there is no shortage of stores nearby with West Acres Mall only minutes away. Outdoor entertainment is also an option with playgrounds, parks, and dog parks down the block. Quick access to Interstate 29 and 13th Avenue will keep you connected to everything Fargo has to offer.