Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors ice maker refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access online portal package receiving parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system clubhouse hot tub media room

Summerlin Ridge Apartments is a unique community surrounded with all the urban conveniences, yet tucked away in a lush landscaped residential setting making it perfect for walks with friends and family or walking your favorite furry friend! Summerlin Ridge boasts a charming environment with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, modern fitness facility, and a business center free high-speed Internet access to enjoy.



The community features five over-sized floor plans with one and two bedroom layouts, including a two bedroom townhome, with many unique appointments. Your new apartment home will include finishes such as a side-by-side refrigerator, spacious eat-in kitchen, six panel doors and two inch plantation blinds.



If you are looking to move across town or will soon be a new resident to Winston-Salem, schedule an appointment today to reserve your new home!