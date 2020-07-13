All apartments in Winston-Salem
Find more places like Summerlin Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
Summerlin Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

Summerlin Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
2425 Summerlin Rdg · (336) 283-8571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winston-Salem
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Atwood Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 90108 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 85304 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 90303 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 90103 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 90307 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summerlin Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
clubhouse
hot tub
media room
Summerlin Ridge Apartments is a unique community surrounded with all the urban conveniences, yet tucked away in a lush landscaped residential setting making it perfect for walks with friends and family or walking your favorite furry friend! Summerlin Ridge boasts a charming environment with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, modern fitness facility, and a business center free high-speed Internet access to enjoy.

The community features five over-sized floor plans with one and two bedroom layouts, including a two bedroom townhome, with many unique appointments. Your new apartment home will include finishes such as a side-by-side refrigerator, spacious eat-in kitchen, six panel doors and two inch plantation blinds.

If you are looking to move across town or will soon be a new resident to Winston-Salem, schedule an appointment today to reserve your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (first pet), $150 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summerlin Ridge have any available units?
Summerlin Ridge has 8 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Summerlin Ridge have?
Some of Summerlin Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summerlin Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Summerlin Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summerlin Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Summerlin Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Summerlin Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Summerlin Ridge offers parking.
Does Summerlin Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summerlin Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summerlin Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Summerlin Ridge has a pool.
Does Summerlin Ridge have accessible units?
No, Summerlin Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Summerlin Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summerlin Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Summerlin Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West End Station
206 N Green Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Falcon Pointe
1901 Falcon Point Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Similar Pages

Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms
Winston-Salem Apartments with ParkingWinston-Salem Dog Friendly Apartments
Winston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
Town And Country Estates
Mount Tabor

Apartments Near Colleges

Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
Guilford College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity