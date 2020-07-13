Amenities
Summerlin Ridge Apartments is a unique community surrounded with all the urban conveniences, yet tucked away in a lush landscaped residential setting making it perfect for walks with friends and family or walking your favorite furry friend! Summerlin Ridge boasts a charming environment with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, modern fitness facility, and a business center free high-speed Internet access to enjoy.
The community features five over-sized floor plans with one and two bedroom layouts, including a two bedroom townhome, with many unique appointments. Your new apartment home will include finishes such as a side-by-side refrigerator, spacious eat-in kitchen, six panel doors and two inch plantation blinds.
If you are looking to move across town or will soon be a new resident to Winston-Salem, schedule an appointment today to reserve your new home!