Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry pool bbq/grill accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments fire pit online portal

Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Winston Salem, NC are spacious and provide many great features. The screened-in porches allow you to enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds from the comfort of your home. Whether you are soaking up the sunshine by the swimming pool or lounging at the hammock garden you will love calling Brandemere your home. Your four-legged family members will enjoy our leash-free pet (dog) park. Call us today to schedule your private tour of the best apartments for rent in Winston Salem, NC!