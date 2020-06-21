Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking

830 S. Broad St. Available 07/06/20 Recently remodeled home in Washington Park - Renovated historic home centrally located to School of the Arts, Old Salem and minutes from downtown. Feature 4 spacious bedrooms, all with beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Gorgeous new bathrooms and remodeled kitchen. New Heating and Air system as well. Spacious back deck is perfect for entertaining. Off Street parking, alarm system many ceiling fans and more.



Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply



Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well. (336) 722-6133

T. E. Johnson & Sons Property Management



Beware of Scams- we will never ask you to wire money



(RLNE2501601)