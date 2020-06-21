All apartments in Winston-Salem
Location

830 South Broad Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
West Salem

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 830 S. Broad St. · Avail. Jul 6

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2346 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
830 S. Broad St. Available 07/06/20 Recently remodeled home in Washington Park - Renovated historic home centrally located to School of the Arts, Old Salem and minutes from downtown. Feature 4 spacious bedrooms, all with beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Gorgeous new bathrooms and remodeled kitchen. New Heating and Air system as well. Spacious back deck is perfect for entertaining. Off Street parking, alarm system many ceiling fans and more.

Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply

Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well. (336) 722-6133
T. E. Johnson & Sons Property Management

Beware of Scams- we will never ask you to wire money

(RLNE2501601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

