4125 Moat Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:50 PM

4125 Moat Drive

4125 Moat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Moat Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29
You must check out this stunning 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home located SR158 in Winston-Salem and only 1 1/2 mile from I-40. We have just given this home some extra TLC to include new flooring, upgraded lighting and new appliances. Master bedroom is located on the main floor. We utilize a Self Showing of all of our available homes! You may secure this home today with an approved application and paid $150 Reservation Binder Fee!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

