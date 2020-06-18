Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3669 Thornaby Cir Available 05/01/20 3BR/2BA Ranch off Kernersville Rd. w/fenced yard available 5/1 - Spacious 3BR/2BA and 1-car garage home on convenient location just off Kernersville Rd and High Point Rd. Vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen. Fresh paint, laminate floors, many updates. Fenced yard and quiet neighborhood. Pets okay.



Security deposit and lease administration fees apply.



Call 336-355-6699 to schedule your showing.



AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com



(RLNE5669846)