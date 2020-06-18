All apartments in Winston-Salem
3669 Thornaby Cir
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

3669 Thornaby Cir

3669 Thornaby Drive · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3669 Thornaby Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3669 Thornaby Cir · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3669 Thornaby Cir Available 05/01/20 3BR/2BA Ranch off Kernersville Rd. w/fenced yard available 5/1 - Spacious 3BR/2BA and 1-car garage home on convenient location just off Kernersville Rd and High Point Rd. Vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen. Fresh paint, laminate floors, many updates. Fenced yard and quiet neighborhood. Pets okay.

Security deposit and lease administration fees apply.

Call 336-355-6699 to schedule your showing.

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE5669846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3669 Thornaby Cir have any available units?
3669 Thornaby Cir has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 3669 Thornaby Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3669 Thornaby Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3669 Thornaby Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3669 Thornaby Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3669 Thornaby Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3669 Thornaby Cir does offer parking.
Does 3669 Thornaby Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3669 Thornaby Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3669 Thornaby Cir have a pool?
No, 3669 Thornaby Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3669 Thornaby Cir have accessible units?
No, 3669 Thornaby Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3669 Thornaby Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3669 Thornaby Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3669 Thornaby Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3669 Thornaby Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
