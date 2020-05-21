361 Grand Court

Amenities

LARGE BUENA VISTA HOME! - Wow! Main level has foyer with slate tiles, living room with wood floors, dining room with wood floors, kitchen with breakfast nook (vinyl flooring), 1/2 bath (vinyl), Den with fireplace and built-in desk (vinyl), sun room with tile floor, master bedroom with his/hers closets (wood floors), master bath, two additional bedrooms with wood floors, large hall bath, permanent stairs to an attic. Lower level has playroom with fireplace, full bath, bedroom, unfinished storage area plus 2-car garage. Appliances include built-in double oven, stove top and dishwasher. There is no refrigerator. Gas heat, gas hot water, central air. NO PETS, NO INDOOR SMOKING. $1,900.00 per month with one-year lease.



Directions: Stratford Road to north on Knollwood, right on Greenwich, left on Grand Court. Driveway off Greenwich



