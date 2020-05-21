All apartments in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC
361 Grand Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

361 Grand Court

361 Grand Court · (336) 727-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

361 Grand Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 361 Grand Court · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE BUENA VISTA HOME! - Wow! Main level has foyer with slate tiles, living room with wood floors, dining room with wood floors, kitchen with breakfast nook (vinyl flooring), 1/2 bath (vinyl), Den with fireplace and built-in desk (vinyl), sun room with tile floor, master bedroom with his/hers closets (wood floors), master bath, two additional bedrooms with wood floors, large hall bath, permanent stairs to an attic. Lower level has playroom with fireplace, full bath, bedroom, unfinished storage area plus 2-car garage. Appliances include built-in double oven, stove top and dishwasher. There is no refrigerator. Gas heat, gas hot water, central air. NO PETS, NO INDOOR SMOKING. $1,900.00 per month with one-year lease.

Directions: Stratford Road to north on Knollwood, right on Greenwich, left on Grand Court. Driveway off Greenwich

(RLNE2200287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 Grand Court have any available units?
361 Grand Court has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 361 Grand Court have?
Some of 361 Grand Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 Grand Court currently offering any rent specials?
361 Grand Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 Grand Court pet-friendly?
No, 361 Grand Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 361 Grand Court offer parking?
Yes, 361 Grand Court does offer parking.
Does 361 Grand Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 Grand Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 Grand Court have a pool?
No, 361 Grand Court does not have a pool.
Does 361 Grand Court have accessible units?
No, 361 Grand Court does not have accessible units.
Does 361 Grand Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 361 Grand Court has units with dishwashers.
