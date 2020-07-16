All apartments in Winston-Salem
2311 REDBUD LANE.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2311 REDBUD LANE

2311 Redbud Lane · (336) 748-0700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2311 Redbud Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Polo Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2311 REDBUD LANE · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2311 Redbud Ln-2BR/1BA-Polo Rd Area HOUSE!!! - 2BR/1BA, Living Room, S/R, W/D, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Refinished Hardwood Floors.

$400.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 days Free Rent!!!

Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if no damages are made when moving out.

Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700.

To view this property, you can visit our office with a photo ID and $10 refundable deposit Monday - Friday, 8:30 am - 5:30 pm. Deposits are refunded when keys are returned to our office within 24 hours.

(RLNE4918786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2311 REDBUD LANE have any available units?
2311 REDBUD LANE has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 2311 REDBUD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2311 REDBUD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 REDBUD LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 REDBUD LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2311 REDBUD LANE offer parking?
No, 2311 REDBUD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2311 REDBUD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 REDBUD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 REDBUD LANE have a pool?
No, 2311 REDBUD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2311 REDBUD LANE have accessible units?
No, 2311 REDBUD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 REDBUD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 REDBUD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 REDBUD LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2311 REDBUD LANE has units with air conditioning.

