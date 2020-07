Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool package receiving parking bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Quad Apartment Homes are rentals in Wilmington, NC. You'll enjoy the freedom and luxury of apartment living while still having an unbeatable location on the border of the UNC-W campus, right across the street from the track field. College Road is less than a block away, with shops, dining, and entertainment. Downtown Wilmington is just 4 miles away and Wrightsville Beach is less than 6 miles away. Choose from our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. All of our air-conditioned Wilmington apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens, private patios or balconies and washer, and dryer connections. Live it up in our sparkling outdoor pool and 24-hour fitness center.