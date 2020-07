Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving trash valet valet service cats allowed accessible business center cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit internet cafe lobby online portal smoke-free community

One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest. Our pet friendly apartments in Wilmington, NC reflects all of the city's historic coastal charm and marries it with modern features and thoughtful details. Our community was designed to make living at One Midtown apartments in Wilmington a real pleasure.