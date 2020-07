Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool package receiving tennis court volleyball court garage parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal playground

Mill Creek Apartments offers stylish homes and modern amenities in a prime location in Wilmington, North Carolina. Set at the corner of Randall Parkway and Kerr Avenue, Mill Creek sits less than one mile from UNC-W and downtown Wilmington riverfront is an easy 10 minute drive away. Anne McCraryPark is right next door to us!With 8 unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans to choose from, Mill Creek has something to fit anyone's needs. All of our homes provide an included washer and dryer or connections, fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and ceiling fans. Select homes offer built-in microwaves, fireplaces, renovated kitchens, sunrooms, screened-in balconies, and built-in desks.Our residents at Mill Creek Apartments enjoy a vast array of resort-style amenities including a sparkling pool pavilion with sundeck, 24/7 fitness center, lighted tennis courts, sand volleyball court, and bark park. Visit us today to reserve your new home!