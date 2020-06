Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with corner fireplace and spacious living room. Nice wrap around deck area great for relaxing and lovely private wooded view in rear. Master bath boasts a Jacuzzi tub perfect for soaking your cares away, as well as separate shower. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. New luxury vinyl flooring, new paint, lots of storage in this beautiful condo. Directly across the street from the pool! Close to everything!