Wilmington, NC
710 Nun St B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

710 Nun St B

710 Nun Street · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 Nun Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 710 Nun St B · Avail. Jul 23

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
710 Nun St B Available 07/23/20 Urban and Rustic 1 BR duplex,cottage home! Upscale apartment in beautiful down town Wilmington - Urban and Rustic one bedroom apartment located in beautiful down town Wilmington. Back deck, fenced yard, 1 bedroom, living room, office, kitchen! The house has been turned into a duplex with the entrance on the back which gives the apartment a homey and private feeling. You are greeted by the tile mosaic entry foyer that opens up to the large living room with high ceilings and hard wood floors. The living room looks into the kitchen through a unique pass through. The kitchen has a modern feel with stainless appliances, one of a kind metal work, butcher block counter and tile floor. The kitchen is a large space that can have a dining table or if you like to cook an island with bar stools. Just off the living room is a nook with a pot belly wood burning stove that can be a formal dining space or home office area. The bathroom has stone floors and cool blue tiled shower. The master bedroom is a large space with high ceiling and nice natural light. The unit has a back deck and fenced yard. Washer and dryer included, pets okay.

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.

For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, where a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.

(RLNE2288889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Nun St B have any available units?
710 Nun St B has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 710 Nun St B have?
Some of 710 Nun St B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Nun St B currently offering any rent specials?
710 Nun St B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Nun St B pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Nun St B is pet friendly.
Does 710 Nun St B offer parking?
No, 710 Nun St B does not offer parking.
Does 710 Nun St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 Nun St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Nun St B have a pool?
No, 710 Nun St B does not have a pool.
Does 710 Nun St B have accessible units?
No, 710 Nun St B does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Nun St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Nun St B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Nun St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Nun St B does not have units with air conditioning.
