All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 622 N 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
622 N 6th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

622 N 6th St

622 N 6th St · (910) 239-7697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

622 N 6th St, Wilmington, NC 28401
Carolina Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 622 N 6th St · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Indie Ice Townhomes / 622 N 6th St. - Indie Ice Townes, Built in the growing north side of downtown Wilmington. FANTASTIC 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms with one car garage facing into an amazing courtyard. Townhome Includes sidewalks, bench seating, landscape lighting, open areas and access to the New Rail Trail Project! LVP flooring, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel LG appliances, Divided light windows, copper flashing and more! Includes Water, Sewer, Trash and common area maintenance! Tenant would be responsible for power, cable and internet. Sorry No Students. Pets Negotiable with Non Refundable Fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5480445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 N 6th St have any available units?
622 N 6th St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 622 N 6th St have?
Some of 622 N 6th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 N 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
622 N 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 N 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 N 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 622 N 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 622 N 6th St does offer parking.
Does 622 N 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 N 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 N 6th St have a pool?
No, 622 N 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 622 N 6th St have accessible units?
No, 622 N 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 622 N 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 N 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 N 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 N 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 622 N 6th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln
Wilmington, NC 28412
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court
Wilmington, NC 28412
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd
Wilmington, NC 28412
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln
Wilmington, NC 28403
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101
Wilmington, NC 28401
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct
Wilmington, NC 28403

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with PoolWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity