6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE

Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Tastefully furnished with a beach theme, soft pastels on the walls and neutral furniture, lots of light with skylights in the living room and a glass sunroom opening onto the outdoor, fenced patio. Enclosed patio area in front of unit. Dining area and living room combined. 3rd bedroom off kitchen with 2 single beds for guests. Hardwood floors throughout. Attached 2 car garage. Washer & dryer in garage. Low maintenance. Includes trash.

******NO PETS.

******NO SMOKING



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2003733)