All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE

6043 Inland Greens Drive · (910) 344-0467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6043 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405
Windemere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Tastefully furnished with a beach theme, soft pastels on the walls and neutral furniture, lots of light with skylights in the living room and a glass sunroom opening onto the outdoor, fenced patio. Enclosed patio area in front of unit. Dining area and living room combined. 3rd bedroom off kitchen with 2 single beds for guests. Hardwood floors throughout. Attached 2 car garage. Washer & dryer in garage. Low maintenance. Includes trash.
******NO PETS.
******NO SMOKING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2003733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE have any available units?
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE have?
Some of 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln
Wilmington, NC 28412
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court
Wilmington, NC 28412
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108
Wilmington, NC 28412
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St
Wilmington, NC 28403
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street
Wilmington, NC 28401

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with PoolWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity