Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:41 PM

4908 Pompano Court

4908 Pompano Court · (910) 672-6910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4908 Pompano Court, Wilmington, NC 28403
Winter Park & Piney Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,155

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
A students dream home! Walk..Drive..Ride your bike to UNCW in minutes. The Community has a pool when you don't want to fight the beach traffic. This Townhouse has 2 bedrooms upstairs that are both spacious. Both bedrooms share the upstairs full bath with shower/tub combo, sink and toilet. downstairs has the eat-in kitchen and living room with fireplace. Out back has a privacy fenced court yard with a storage room with washer/dryer hookups. Water/sewer/trash included.
Community Pool!

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,155, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 7/16/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Pompano Court have any available units?
4908 Pompano Court has a unit available for $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4908 Pompano Court have?
Some of 4908 Pompano Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Pompano Court currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Pompano Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Pompano Court pet-friendly?
No, 4908 Pompano Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 4908 Pompano Court offer parking?
No, 4908 Pompano Court does not offer parking.
Does 4908 Pompano Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 Pompano Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Pompano Court have a pool?
Yes, 4908 Pompano Court has a pool.
Does 4908 Pompano Court have accessible units?
No, 4908 Pompano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Pompano Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 Pompano Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4908 Pompano Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4908 Pompano Court does not have units with air conditioning.
