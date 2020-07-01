4908 Pompano Court

Amenities

A students dream home! Walk..Drive..Ride your bike to UNCW in minutes. The Community has a pool when you don't want to fight the beach traffic. This Townhouse has 2 bedrooms upstairs that are both spacious. Both bedrooms share the upstairs full bath with shower/tub combo, sink and toilet. downstairs has the eat-in kitchen and living room with fireplace. Out back has a privacy fenced court yard with a storage room with washer/dryer hookups. Water/sewer/trash included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,155, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 7/16/20

