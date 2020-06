Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3D/2.5 Townhome - Conveniently located to UNC-W, Shopping and Restaurants, this 3 bedroom 2.5 townhome will not last long. NEW paint throughout, Hardwood flooring on first level, and an open floor plan. The kitchen has UPDATED appliances,tiled back splash and an ample amount of cabinet and counter space. Each bedroom has large closets for storage and UPDATED bathrooms. Entertain family and friends on the private back patio and deck or relax at the community pool.



(RLNE5036468)