4217 Sunglow Drive Available 08/01/20 4217 Sunglow Drive - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home for rent in Azalea Trace. Fenced in back yard, laminate flooring throughout living area, new paint, new carpet in bedrooms, washer and dryer included. Application checks credit, rental history, verifies income, and does background check. Credit score of at least 600 required. Students/Cosigners allowed. Student applicants MUST have parent/guardian cosigner. Pets allowed on case by case basis. $250 refundable pet deposit required and $25/month pet rent if pet is allowed. HOME IS NOT FURNISHED.



