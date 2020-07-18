All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 4217 Sunglow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
4217 Sunglow Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4217 Sunglow Drive

4217 Sunglow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4217 Sunglow Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
4217 Sunglow Drive Available 08/01/20 4217 Sunglow Drive - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home for rent in Azalea Trace. Fenced in back yard, laminate flooring throughout living area, new paint, new carpet in bedrooms, washer and dryer included. Application checks credit, rental history, verifies income, and does background check. Credit score of at least 600 required. Students/Cosigners allowed. Student applicants MUST have parent/guardian cosigner. Pets allowed on case by case basis. $250 refundable pet deposit required and $25/month pet rent if pet is allowed. HOME IS NOT FURNISHED.

(RLNE5917713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Sunglow Drive have any available units?
4217 Sunglow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
Is 4217 Sunglow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Sunglow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Sunglow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Sunglow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 4217 Sunglow Drive offer parking?
No, 4217 Sunglow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4217 Sunglow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4217 Sunglow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Sunglow Drive have a pool?
No, 4217 Sunglow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Sunglow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4217 Sunglow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Sunglow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 Sunglow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 Sunglow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 Sunglow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir
Wilmington, NC 28405
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court
Wilmington, NC 28412
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln
Wilmington, NC 28403
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln
Wilmington, NC 28403
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive
Wilmington, NC 28412
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with ParkingWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCMyrtle Grove, NC
Northchase, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NC
Piney Green, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Hanover HeightsAzalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesDevon Park
Downtown WilmingtonLincoln Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington