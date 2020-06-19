4148 Breezewood Drive #103

Amenities

Breezewood Condo - Community Pool, No Stairs, Split floorplan - This condominium in Breezewood feels more like a single family home instead of the typical condo. The location is hard to beat with its close proximity to 17th Street extension, the hospital and Historic Downtown Wilmington. This ground level 2 bedroom/2 bath home is great for those needing to avoid stairs. Other features of this home include white cabinets in the kitchen, warm interior finishes, BRAND NEW carpet in the bedrooms, 2 storage closets and a private porch overlooking a large lawn and garden area. The Master Bedroom Suite is spacious and its bathroom has a Garden Tub, a separate shower and a double vanity. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Breezewood offers a quality lifestyle, friendly neighbors, sidewalks and a community pool. Gas fireplace/water heater, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, blinds & garbage disposal and hookups for washer & dryer.



Application fees apply

No smoking

Pet friendly 15 lbs or under with fee. No cats.



School District: Pine Valley ES, Williston MS, New Hanover HS.



Office Hours & Showings:

M-F 9am-5pm



No Cats Allowed



