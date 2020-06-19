All apartments in Wilmington
4148 Breezewood Drive #103
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4148 Breezewood Drive #103

4148 Breezewood Drive · (910) 202-3673
Location

4148 Breezewood Drive, Wilmington, NC 28412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Breezewood Condo - Community Pool, No Stairs, Split floorplan - This condominium in Breezewood feels more like a single family home instead of the typical condo. The location is hard to beat with its close proximity to 17th Street extension, the hospital and Historic Downtown Wilmington. This ground level 2 bedroom/2 bath home is great for those needing to avoid stairs. Other features of this home include white cabinets in the kitchen, warm interior finishes, BRAND NEW carpet in the bedrooms, 2 storage closets and a private porch overlooking a large lawn and garden area. The Master Bedroom Suite is spacious and its bathroom has a Garden Tub, a separate shower and a double vanity. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Breezewood offers a quality lifestyle, friendly neighbors, sidewalks and a community pool. Gas fireplace/water heater, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, blinds & garbage disposal and hookups for washer & dryer.

Application fees apply
No smoking
Pet friendly 15 lbs or under with fee. No cats.

School District: Pine Valley ES, Williston MS, New Hanover HS.

Office Hours & Showings:
M-F 9am-5pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2148674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 have any available units?
4148 Breezewood Drive #103 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 have?
Some of 4148 Breezewood Drive #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 currently offering any rent specials?
4148 Breezewood Drive #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 is pet friendly.
Does 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 offer parking?
No, 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 does not offer parking.
Does 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 have a pool?
Yes, 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 has a pool.
Does 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 have accessible units?
No, 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4148 Breezewood Drive #103 has units with air conditioning.
