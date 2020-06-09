All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4114 Kettering Pl

4114 Kettering Place · (919) 296-1134
Location

4114 Kettering Place, Wilmington, NC 28412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington’s historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Downtown has around 230 blocks of beautiful Victorian style architecture, local trendy shops, local restaurants, and fun for all ages. The beautiful Greenfield Lake offers an endless list of enjoyable activities, along with the newly built Amphitheatre. Since this location is central, you are short 10 minute ride from Wrightsville Beach as well as Carolina Beach. This popular area is quiet and lined with cherished neighborhoods. Enjoy biking, jogging, and walking paths that conveniently lead you around the area. Take advantage of the prestige, award winning, local restaurants that are minutes away! Entertain all your guest without going within miles from your home. Also nearly in your backyard is the famous Halyburton Park!

……….

Sought after screened porch

2-Car attached garage

Stunning fireplace

Neighborhood great for walking/bike riding!

Ceiling fans

Located at the end of the cul-de-sac … great privacy!

Formal dining area

Vaulted ceilings create open feeling

Tray ceiling in master bedroom – large bedroom

Separate “mud room” for laundry

Stonington Community
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
919.249.8555 – 910.447.9495
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Presented by MoveZen

Amenities: 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Kettering Pl have any available units?
4114 Kettering Pl has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4114 Kettering Pl have?
Some of 4114 Kettering Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 Kettering Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Kettering Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Kettering Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 Kettering Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4114 Kettering Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4114 Kettering Pl does offer parking.
Does 4114 Kettering Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 Kettering Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Kettering Pl have a pool?
No, 4114 Kettering Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Kettering Pl have accessible units?
No, 4114 Kettering Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Kettering Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 Kettering Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4114 Kettering Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4114 Kettering Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
