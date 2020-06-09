4114 Kettering Pl

Amenities

This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington’s historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Downtown has around 230 blocks of beautiful Victorian style architecture, local trendy shops, local restaurants, and fun for all ages. The beautiful Greenfield Lake offers an endless list of enjoyable activities, along with the newly built Amphitheatre. Since this location is central, you are short 10 minute ride from Wrightsville Beach as well as Carolina Beach. This popular area is quiet and lined with cherished neighborhoods. Enjoy biking, jogging, and walking paths that conveniently lead you around the area. Take advantage of the prestige, award winning, local restaurants that are minutes away! Entertain all your guest without going within miles from your home. Also nearly in your backyard is the famous Halyburton Park!



Sought after screened porch



2-Car attached garage



Stunning fireplace



Neighborhood great for walking/bike riding!



Ceiling fans



Located at the end of the cul-de-sac … great privacy!



Formal dining area



Vaulted ceilings create open feeling



Tray ceiling in master bedroom – large bedroom



Separate “mud room” for laundry



Stonington Community

