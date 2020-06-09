4114 Kettering Pl

Amenities
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington’s historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Downtown has around 230 blocks of beautiful Victorian style architecture, local trendy shops, local restaurants, and fun for all ages. The beautiful Greenfield Lake offers an endless list of enjoyable activities, along with the newly built Amphitheatre. Since this location is central, you are short 10 minute ride from Wrightsville Beach as well as Carolina Beach. This popular area is quiet and lined with cherished neighborhoods. Enjoy biking, jogging, and walking paths that conveniently lead you around the area. Take advantage of the prestige, award winning, local restaurants that are minutes away! Entertain all your guest without going within miles from your home. Also nearly in your backyard is the famous Halyburton Park!
Sought after screened porch
2-Car attached garage
Stunning fireplace
Neighborhood great for walking/bike riding!
Ceiling fans
Located at the end of the cul-de-sac … great privacy!
Formal dining area
Vaulted ceilings create open feeling
Tray ceiling in master bedroom – large bedroom
Separate “mud room” for laundry
Stonington Community
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
