Wilmington, NC
4006 Peachtree Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4006 Peachtree Avenue

4006 Peachtree Avenue · (910) 782-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4006 Peachtree Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28403
Audubon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4006 Peachtree Avenue · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate Midtown Home with Oversized Garage/Workshop - Virtual tour of this home: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cAyu6QGpgZ3&mls=1

Click here to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/5ebd6c3076/listings/mapsearch

This immaculate 3 bedroom 1 bath home features spacious rooms and a beautifully landscaped yard. Stepping into the home you will find a charming living room with original hardwood floors, large picture window, upgraded ceiling fan with light and built-in entertainment cabinet. Passing through the arched doorway you will enter a bright and sunny eat-in kitchen. It offers ample cabinets, tile counter, decorative backsplash and access to the deck and backyard. The French door refrigerator, electric range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher are included with this home. The generous sized master bedroom has two closets, a ceiling fan and decorative crown molding. The two guest rooms each offer built-in shelving and all three bedrooms have new carpet. The spacious full bath includes a double sink vanity, tub/show combination, space for your own washer and dryer, and large utility closet with storage shelves. The backyard offers plenty of room for your outdoor activities and includes a 10x13 deck with built-in seating and solar lights. A 20x30 detached garage/workshop is an added bonus to this exceptional home. This mid-town home is just two blocks from Flaming Amy’s, conveniently located near Oleander and College and just minutes from downtown and Wrightsville Beach. Don’t forget to ask about the optional lawn care service.

No Pets. No Smoking, e-cigarettes or vaping.

We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Management Company and abide by the term of the Federal Fair Housing Act.

All applicants over 18 years of age are subject to a background check, including criminal, credit, employment verification, and past tenancy.

**The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant’s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Peachtree Avenue have any available units?
4006 Peachtree Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4006 Peachtree Avenue have?
Some of 4006 Peachtree Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Peachtree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Peachtree Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Peachtree Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4006 Peachtree Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 4006 Peachtree Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Peachtree Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4006 Peachtree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4006 Peachtree Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Peachtree Avenue have a pool?
No, 4006 Peachtree Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Peachtree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4006 Peachtree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Peachtree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 Peachtree Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Peachtree Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4006 Peachtree Avenue has units with air conditioning.
