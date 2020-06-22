4006 Peachtree Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate Midtown Home with Oversized Garage/Workshop - Virtual tour of this home: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cAyu6QGpgZ3&mls=1



This immaculate 3 bedroom 1 bath home features spacious rooms and a beautifully landscaped yard. Stepping into the home you will find a charming living room with original hardwood floors, large picture window, upgraded ceiling fan with light and built-in entertainment cabinet. Passing through the arched doorway you will enter a bright and sunny eat-in kitchen. It offers ample cabinets, tile counter, decorative backsplash and access to the deck and backyard. The French door refrigerator, electric range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher are included with this home. The generous sized master bedroom has two closets, a ceiling fan and decorative crown molding. The two guest rooms each offer built-in shelving and all three bedrooms have new carpet. The spacious full bath includes a double sink vanity, tub/show combination, space for your own washer and dryer, and large utility closet with storage shelves. The backyard offers plenty of room for your outdoor activities and includes a 10x13 deck with built-in seating and solar lights. A 20x30 detached garage/workshop is an added bonus to this exceptional home. This mid-town home is just two blocks from Flaming Amy’s, conveniently located near Oleander and College and just minutes from downtown and Wrightsville Beach. Don’t forget to ask about the optional lawn care service.



No Pets. No Smoking, e-cigarettes or vaping.



We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Management Company and abide by the term of the Federal Fair Housing Act.



All applicants over 18 years of age are subject to a background check, including criminal, credit, employment verification, and past tenancy.



