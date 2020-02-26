All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

3204 Shadow Ct.

3204 Shadow Court · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3204 Shadow Court, Wilmington, NC 28409
Pine Valley East

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 3204 Shadow Ct. · Avail. Jul 13

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
3204 Shadow Ct. Available 07/13/20 Hoggard school district, 6 Bedrooms, 2 Car garage, pets ok, fenced yard - Woodberry Forest community, popular schools! Central Wilmington, convenient to hospital, Publix, shopping, beaches and downtown. Large two story home with formal living room and dining room. Large eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Family room with built ins and fire place. Two car garage, back deck for grilling, nice sized fenced yard. Downstairs has a large master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. Upstairs are 3 guest rooms and a 2nd huge master suite with walk in closet, double sinks, stand up shower and tub. Wonderful family bonus spaces for a game room or theater. Perfect for the large family. Pets case by case. No students. washer and dryer hook ups.

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.

For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, where a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.

(RLNE2454630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Shadow Ct. have any available units?
3204 Shadow Ct. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3204 Shadow Ct. have?
Some of 3204 Shadow Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Shadow Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Shadow Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Shadow Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Shadow Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 3204 Shadow Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Shadow Ct. does offer parking.
Does 3204 Shadow Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3204 Shadow Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Shadow Ct. have a pool?
No, 3204 Shadow Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Shadow Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3204 Shadow Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Shadow Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Shadow Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 Shadow Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3204 Shadow Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
