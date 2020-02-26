Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

3204 Shadow Ct. Available 07/13/20 Hoggard school district, 6 Bedrooms, 2 Car garage, pets ok, fenced yard - Woodberry Forest community, popular schools! Central Wilmington, convenient to hospital, Publix, shopping, beaches and downtown. Large two story home with formal living room and dining room. Large eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Family room with built ins and fire place. Two car garage, back deck for grilling, nice sized fenced yard. Downstairs has a large master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. Upstairs are 3 guest rooms and a 2nd huge master suite with walk in closet, double sinks, stand up shower and tub. Wonderful family bonus spaces for a game room or theater. Perfect for the large family. Pets case by case. No students. washer and dryer hook ups.



