Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

217 North 17th Street New Hanover County

217 North 17th Street · (910) 859-7238 ext. 2
Location

217 North 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Carolina Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home For Rent in Downtown Wilmington! - You do not want to miss this beautiful home! A newly remodeled 1907 cottage with the historic charm! Four bedrooms, one bath & 1,260 sqft.

The home is situated close to all the great restaurants, entertainment and charm that downtown Wilmington has to offer!

Pets could be negotiable, but subject to pet application and approval by homeowner.

12 month lease option.

Security deposit amount is subject to approval of tenant application(s).

This home is professionally managed by Ultimate Property Management. For any questions on this home, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext. 2
To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/38a2579051/listings/mapsearch

(RLNE5780892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County have any available units?
217 North 17th Street New Hanover County has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County currently offering any rent specials?
217 North 17th Street New Hanover County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County is pet friendly.
Does 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County offer parking?
No, 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County does not offer parking.
Does 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County have a pool?
No, 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County does not have a pool.
Does 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County have accessible units?
No, 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County does not have accessible units.
Does 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 North 17th Street New Hanover County does not have units with air conditioning.
