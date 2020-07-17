206 Saint Luke Court - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking tennis court

Great location! This marsh view property is located close to area beaches and shopping. This townhome is partially furnished (see pictures) with a large master bedroom and spacious master bath, sunken living room area, cathedral ceilings and a fireplace. Community has a clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center and swimming pool. Assigned parking (2 spots) with visitor parking.



Long term leases only. No utilities included. Security Deposit is same as rent. $75.00 application fee per applicant. Please contact us for more information or to schedule a showing.

Great location! This marsh view property is located close to area beaches and shopping. This townhome is partially furnished (see pictures) with a large master bedroom and spacious master bath, sunken living room area, cathedral ceilings and a fireplace. Community has a clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center and swimming pool. Assigned parking (2 spots) with visitor parking.



Long term leases only. No utilities included. Security Deposit is same as rent. Please contact us for more information or to schedule a showing.