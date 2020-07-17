All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 206 Saint Luke Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
206 Saint Luke Court - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

206 Saint Luke Court - 1

206 Saint Luke Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

206 Saint Luke Ct, Wilmington, NC 28409
Masonboro Sound

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Great location! This marsh view property is located close to area beaches and shopping. This townhome is partially furnished (see pictures) with a large master bedroom and spacious master bath, sunken living room area, cathedral ceilings and a fireplace. Community has a clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center and swimming pool. Assigned parking (2 spots) with visitor parking.

Long term leases only. No utilities included. Security Deposit is same as rent. $75.00 application fee per applicant. Please contact us for more information or to schedule a showing.
Great location! This marsh view property is located close to area beaches and shopping. This townhome is partially furnished (see pictures) with a large master bedroom and spacious master bath, sunken living room area, cathedral ceilings and a fireplace. Community has a clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center and swimming pool. Assigned parking (2 spots) with visitor parking.

Long term leases only. No utilities included. Security Deposit is same as rent. Please contact us for more information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 have any available units?
206 Saint Luke Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 have?
Some of 206 Saint Luke Court - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
206 Saint Luke Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Saint Luke Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln
Wilmington, NC 28412
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir
Wilmington, NC 28405
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108
Wilmington, NC 28412
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct
Wilmington, NC 28412
Abbotts Run
511 Cobblestone Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I
Wilmington, NC 28412
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with ParkingWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCMyrtle Grove, NC
Northchase, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NC
Piney Green, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Hanover HeightsAzalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesDevon Park
Downtown WilmingtonLincoln Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington