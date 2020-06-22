1500 Cadfel Ct 102

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington’s historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Downtown has around 230 blocks of beautiful Victorian style architecture, local trendy shops, local restaurants, and fun for all ages. The beautiful Greenfield Lake offers an endless list of enjoyable activities, along with the newly built Amphitheatre. Since this location is central, you are short 10-minute ride from Wrightsville Beach as well as Carolina Beach. This popular area is quiet and lined with cherished neighborhoods. Enjoy biking, jogging, and walking paths that conveniently lead you safely around the area. Take advantage of the prestige, award winning, local restaurants that are minutes away! Entertain all your guest without going within miles from your home. The home itself includes…



**View a 3D virtual walkthrough you have to see to believe at our website below. Its just like being in the house**



...........



Exterior maintenance included

Landscaping included

Gorgeous pool with appointments

Charming playground

Tennis courts

Business center

Theater room that can be reserved

Picnic or lounge area

Modern well-appointed gym

Healthy walking trails

Rocking chair front porch

Lovely mature, lush landscaping

Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs

Beautiful wood-look flooring

Timeless & durable tile flooring

**Plush carpet

Gorgeous solid surface countertops

Modern glass top range

Timeless stainless-steel appliances

Oversize cabinets

Built-in microwave

**Dishwasher & refrigerator

**Convenient serving bar

Luxurious crown molding

Lots of windows & natural light

Formal dining room

Various built-in shelving, organization, etc

Tons of closets & storage spaces

**Recessed lighting

.......................................

Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com

Victory Property Management

Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc

VictoryRealEstateInc.com

.......................................

Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.

Presented by MoveZen