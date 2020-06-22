All apartments in Wilmington
1500 Cadfel Ct 102

1500 Cadfel Court · (919) 296-1134
Location

1500 Cadfel Court, Wilmington, NC 28412
Hanover Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington’s historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Downtown has around 230 blocks of beautiful Victorian style architecture, local trendy shops, local restaurants, and fun for all ages. The beautiful Greenfield Lake offers an endless list of enjoyable activities, along with the newly built Amphitheatre. Since this location is central, you are short 10-minute ride from Wrightsville Beach as well as Carolina Beach. This popular area is quiet and lined with cherished neighborhoods. Enjoy biking, jogging, and walking paths that conveniently lead you safely around the area. Take advantage of the prestige, award winning, local restaurants that are minutes away! Entertain all your guest without going within miles from your home. The home itself includes…

**View a 3D virtual walkthrough you have to see to believe at our website below. Its just like being in the house**

...........

Exterior maintenance included
Landscaping included
Gorgeous pool with appointments
Charming playground
Tennis courts
Business center
Theater room that can be reserved
Picnic or lounge area
Modern well-appointed gym
Healthy walking trails
Rocking chair front porch
Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs
Beautiful wood-look flooring
Timeless & durable tile flooring
**Plush carpet
Gorgeous solid surface countertops
Modern glass top range
Timeless stainless-steel appliances
Oversize cabinets
Built-in microwave
**Dishwasher & refrigerator
**Convenient serving bar
Luxurious crown molding
Lots of windows & natural light
Formal dining room
Various built-in shelving, organization, etc
Tons of closets & storage spaces
**Recessed lighting
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 have any available units?
1500 Cadfel Ct 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 have?
Some of 1500 Cadfel Ct 102's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Cadfel Ct 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 offer parking?
No, 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 has a pool.
Does 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 have accessible units?
No, 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Cadfel Ct 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
