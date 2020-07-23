Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

140 South 16th Street New Hanover County Available 08/01/20 1920's Home in Downtown Wilmington for Rent! - Beautiful home with character in downtown Wilmington! Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, formal living, and laminate throughout. Partially fenced with a shed.



No more then 2 pets allowed, under 50lbs. Pets are subject to approval by owner.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



This home is professionally managed by Ultimate Property Management. For any questions on this home, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext. 2

To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/38a2579051/listings/mapsearch



(RLNE5965102)