Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

140 South 16th Street New Hanover County

140 South 16th Street · (910) 859-7238 ext. 2
Location

140 South 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County · Avail. Aug 1

$1,670

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
140 South 16th Street New Hanover County Available 08/01/20 1920's Home in Downtown Wilmington for Rent! - Beautiful home with character in downtown Wilmington! Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, formal living, and laminate throughout. Partially fenced with a shed.

No more then 2 pets allowed, under 50lbs. Pets are subject to approval by owner.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

This home is professionally managed by Ultimate Property Management. For any questions on this home, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext. 2
To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/38a2579051/listings/mapsearch

(RLNE5965102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County have any available units?
140 South 16th Street New Hanover County has a unit available for $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County currently offering any rent specials?
140 South 16th Street New Hanover County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County is pet friendly.
Does 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County offer parking?
No, 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County does not offer parking.
Does 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County have a pool?
No, 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County does not have a pool.
Does 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County have accessible units?
No, 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County does not have accessible units.
Does 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 South 16th Street New Hanover County has units with air conditioning.
