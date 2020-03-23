Amenities

patio / balcony carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

106 Formosa Dr. Available 07/20/20 Adorable home close to Wrightsville Beach, Mayfair shopping and restaurants! - Adorable home close to Wrightsville Beach, Mayfair shopping and restaurants! The home has a nice size living room; the kitchen is large with an eating area by the sliding glass doors that lead to an outdoor patio. The home has two bedrooms with two full baths and the master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet. The yard is completely fenced and has a large detected storage shed and the house has a one car attached carport. pets case by case. No students.



All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.



For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, where a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.



(RLNE2446733)