All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 106 Formosa Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
106 Formosa Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

106 Formosa Dr.

106 Formosa Drive · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

106 Formosa Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
Rogersville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Formosa Dr. · Avail. Jul 20

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
106 Formosa Dr. Available 07/20/20 Adorable home close to Wrightsville Beach, Mayfair shopping and restaurants! - Adorable home close to Wrightsville Beach, Mayfair shopping and restaurants! The home has a nice size living room; the kitchen is large with an eating area by the sliding glass doors that lead to an outdoor patio. The home has two bedrooms with two full baths and the master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet. The yard is completely fenced and has a large detected storage shed and the house has a one car attached carport. pets case by case. No students.

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.

For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, where a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.

(RLNE2446733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Formosa Dr. have any available units?
106 Formosa Dr. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 106 Formosa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
106 Formosa Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Formosa Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 106 Formosa Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 106 Formosa Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 106 Formosa Dr. does offer parking.
Does 106 Formosa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Formosa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Formosa Dr. have a pool?
No, 106 Formosa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 106 Formosa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 106 Formosa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Formosa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Formosa Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Formosa Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Formosa Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 106 Formosa Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct
Wilmington, NC 28412
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road
Wilmington, NC 28409
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln
Wilmington, NC 28403
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr
Wilmington, NC 28403
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive
Wilmington, NC 28412
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle
Wilmington, NC 28403
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with PoolWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity