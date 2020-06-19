8304 Fairgreen Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Executive style 5 bed 3.5 bath home in Barrington! Zoned to Marvin Schools! Available for immediate move in! Open floor plan with beautiful hand carved wood floors 2 story foyer with dedicated office & formal living room. Kitchen with over sized island bar, tons of counter and cabinet space, and bright breakfast room! Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful back splash make this kitchen perfect for the gourmet cook! All is open to inviting family room with built in bookshelves and gorgeous gas fireplace!Bed w/full bath suite down along with separate half bath. Upstairs features large loft space 3 beds and Master Suite! Master has trey ceiling, and upper deck walk out, giant bath with garden tub for 2, extra large walk in shower. Master closet features tons of space and built in shelving for additional storage! Media room upstairs is the real thing with projector, and built in surround sound for the perfect movie nights! What you've been waiting for!