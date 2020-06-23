All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated August 13 2019 at 8:12 PM

2609 Merryvale Way

2609 Merryvale Way · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Merryvale Way, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AWARD-WINNING MARVIN RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL district! Beautiful 3174 s.f. home has 4 BRs + large BONUS ROOM and 3 full baths. Located in Providence Grove subdivision, assigned to top-performing schools of Sandy Ridge Elem, Marvin MS & HS! Home has one BR and full bath on main level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Dining room with coiffured ceiling. Great room offer lots of natural light. Master BR and two additional BRs are on 2nd level, along with large bonus room and jack and jill bath. Tons of closet space! Outside you can enjoy the large, flat yard with patio, deck and private yard. Walk to community pool! (Pics are from previous listing and will be updated once vacated.)

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Merryvale Way have any available units?
2609 Merryvale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 2609 Merryvale Way have?
Some of 2609 Merryvale Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Merryvale Way currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Merryvale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Merryvale Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 Merryvale Way is pet friendly.
Does 2609 Merryvale Way offer parking?
No, 2609 Merryvale Way does not offer parking.
Does 2609 Merryvale Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Merryvale Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Merryvale Way have a pool?
Yes, 2609 Merryvale Way has a pool.
Does 2609 Merryvale Way have accessible units?
No, 2609 Merryvale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Merryvale Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 Merryvale Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 Merryvale Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 Merryvale Way does not have units with air conditioning.
