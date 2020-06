Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 4 bed, 2.5 bath with a master down and amassive loft on the second floor is immaculate. Upgrades galore, inc. all new upgraded lighting, overhead storage in the 2 car garage. You will not find many nicer rentals at this price in the entire Triangle. 12 months lease minimum. ZERO pets.