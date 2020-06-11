715 S Wingate Street

Amenities
Executive home w/in walking distance of downtown Wake Forest. Gleaming hardwoods, gorgeous kitchen W/ stainless appliances & granite counters. Formal dining & quaint family RM W/ lots of light. All bedrooms up, as well as loft & a large bonus area which could be 4th bedroom. Oversize master suite with garden tub, dual vanities & W-I-C. Fenced in backyard that contains a separate fenced in area for a garden Note: Sq footage approx, not measured. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Must see!!