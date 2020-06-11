715 S Wingate Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Executive home w/in walking distance of downtown Wake Forest. Gleaming hardwoods, gorgeous kitchen W/ stainless appliances & granite counters. Formal dining & quaint family RM W/ lots of light. All bedrooms up, as well as loft & a large bonus area which could be 4th bedroom. Oversize master suite with garden tub, dual vanities & W-I-C. Fenced in backyard that contains a separate fenced in area for a garden Note: Sq footage approx, not measured. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Must see!!