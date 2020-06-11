All apartments in Wake Forest
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:27 AM

715 S Wingate Street

715 South Wingate Street · (919) 459-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 South Wingate Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Executive home w/in walking distance of downtown Wake Forest. Gleaming hardwoods, gorgeous kitchen W/ stainless appliances & granite counters. Formal dining & quaint family RM W/ lots of light. All bedrooms up, as well as loft & a large bonus area which could be 4th bedroom. Oversize master suite with garden tub, dual vanities & W-I-C. Fenced in backyard that contains a separate fenced in area for a garden Note: Sq footage approx, not measured. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 S Wingate Street have any available units?
715 S Wingate Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 715 S Wingate Street have?
Some of 715 S Wingate Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 S Wingate Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 S Wingate Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 S Wingate Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 S Wingate Street is pet friendly.
Does 715 S Wingate Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 S Wingate Street does offer parking.
Does 715 S Wingate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 S Wingate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 S Wingate Street have a pool?
Yes, 715 S Wingate Street has a pool.
Does 715 S Wingate Street have accessible units?
No, 715 S Wingate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 S Wingate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 S Wingate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 S Wingate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 S Wingate Street does not have units with air conditioning.
