Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Nice smaller home near historic Wake Forest. Good looking oak flooring, kitchen eating area is cozy, newer energy efficient windows and doors, modern HVAC, newer washer, dryer, and dish washer, off street parking in rear, outside storage, and fenced yard. Lawn, gutter care, and most repairs are included in rent, so forget the lawn mower and screw driver. Tenant must have good ability to pay rent and the desire to keep a nice home.