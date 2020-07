Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Brand New townhome ready for immediate move. END UNIT with lots of upgrades. 2-story plan with first floor Master Bdrm and Laundry room & open floor plan has something for everyone! Detached 2 CAR GARAGE with a FENCED backyard which gives much privacy & a feeling of a Single Family home! extra large loft entertainment space on 2nd floor with 2 additional bedrooms & full bath make this a fantastic home! Neighborhood has fantastic amenities with pool/clubhouse;fitness room;dog parks;restaurants and more! Close to 540 and downtown.