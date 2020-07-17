All apartments in Wake County
Find more places like 249 Tilth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake County, NC
/
249 Tilth Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:37 PM

249 Tilth Street

249 Tilth Street · (919) 459-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

249 Tilth Street, Wake County, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
AVAILABLE 8/15/2020! Like new construction in highly sought after West Cary neighborhood! Open floor plan with first floor guest bedroom and full bath.Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Huge family room, sunroom, & planning center surround the kitchen.Master suite on second floor has sitting area, large walk-in closet, dual vanity, tub, & separate shower. Loft, utility room, and 2 more bedrooms also upstairs. Relax on the deck! Lawn maintenance included. NOPETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Tilth Street have any available units?
249 Tilth Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 Tilth Street have?
Some of 249 Tilth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Tilth Street currently offering any rent specials?
249 Tilth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Tilth Street pet-friendly?
No, 249 Tilth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake County.
Does 249 Tilth Street offer parking?
Yes, 249 Tilth Street offers parking.
Does 249 Tilth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Tilth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Tilth Street have a pool?
Yes, 249 Tilth Street has a pool.
Does 249 Tilth Street have accessible units?
No, 249 Tilth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Tilth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Tilth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Tilth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Tilth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 249 Tilth Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd
Apex, NC 27523
Millbrook
2121 Paces Forest Ct
Raleigh, NC 27612
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr
Morrisville, NC 27560
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr
Raleigh, NC 27616
Concord Apartments
3920 Knickerbocker Pkwy
Raleigh, NC 27612
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
Peace Raleigh Apartments
417 West Peace Street
Raleigh, NC 27603

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCHillsborough, NCLillington, NC
Sanford, NCDunn, NCOxford, NCWilson, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCGraham, NCCarthage, NCSouthern Pines, NCPinehurst, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity