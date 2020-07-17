249 Tilth Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/15/2020! Like new construction in highly sought after West Cary neighborhood! Open floor plan with first floor guest bedroom and full bath.Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Huge family room, sunroom, & planning center surround the kitchen.Master suite on second floor has sitting area, large walk-in closet, dual vanity, tub, & separate shower. Loft, utility room, and 2 more bedrooms also upstairs. Relax on the deck! Lawn maintenance included. NOPETS!