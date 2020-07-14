214 Lynnwood Estates Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free. Nestled in the woods, this sweet home features gleaming hardwood floors and an open concept plan. The living area boasts a beautiful fireplace with sitting hearth and provides an inviting space for gatherings. A beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space enhances the features of this home and the separate dining room encourages conversation at the table. Step out to the private deck for outdoor fun. This is a winning home, act quick to make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



High school: Knightdale High School

Middle school: East Wake Middle School

Elementary school: Hodge Road Elementary School



