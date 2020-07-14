All apartments in Wake County
214 Lynnwood Estates Drive.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:43 PM

214 Lynnwood Estates Drive

214 Lynnwood Estates Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1925288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

214 Lynnwood Estates Dr, Wake County, NC 27545

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,770

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free. Nestled in the woods, this sweet home features gleaming hardwood floors and an open concept plan. The living area boasts a beautiful fireplace with sitting hearth and provides an inviting space for gatherings. A beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space enhances the features of this home and the separate dining room encourages conversation at the table. Step out to the private deck for outdoor fun. This is a winning home, act quick to make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

High school: Knightdale High School
Middle school: East Wake Middle School
Elementary school: Hodge Road Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive have any available units?
214 Lynnwood Estates Drive has a unit available for $1,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive have?
Some of 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
214 Lynnwood Estates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive pet-friendly?
No, 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake County.
Does 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive offer parking?
No, 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive does not offer parking.
Does 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive have a pool?
No, 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive have accessible units?
No, 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Lynnwood Estates Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

