505 Deercross Lane

505 Deercross Waxhaw NC 28173 - This beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath home, located in the Hunter Oaks neighborhood of Waxhaw is just minutes from I-485, schools, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. The community offers a swimming pool, tennis courts, playground, recreation area and clubhouse. The exterior features a nice corner lot with a deck, front porch and large 2-car grg. The entry level features a wood floored foyer, a Dining Room with crown and chair molding, an Office/Living Room with heavy crown molding, and a Great Room with wood floors. The eat-in Kitchen overlooking the backyard features wood flooring, a closet pantry, butlers pantry, Corian countertops, plus all appliances (Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave Oven). There is also a guest Bedroom and full Bath on the entry level. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including a fantastic Master Bedroom suite & private bath (tile floors, garden tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity and walk-in closet). The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs as well. Built 2001, apprx. 2800 sqft. gas heat, electric a/c, 9 foot smooth ceilings, 2” window treatments and much more! Small Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking



Directions: From I-485 go south on Rea Rd. approximately 3.5 miles to (L) Tom Short to (R) Carisbrooke (into Hunter Oaks) to (R) Deercross.



