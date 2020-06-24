All apartments in Union County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

505 Deercross Lane

505 Deercross Lane · No Longer Available
Location

505 Deercross Lane, Union County, NC 28173

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
505 Deercross Waxhaw NC 28173 - This beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath home, located in the Hunter Oaks neighborhood of Waxhaw is just minutes from I-485, schools, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. The community offers a swimming pool, tennis courts, playground, recreation area and clubhouse. The exterior features a nice corner lot with a deck, front porch and large 2-car grg. The entry level features a wood floored foyer, a Dining Room with crown and chair molding, an Office/Living Room with heavy crown molding, and a Great Room with wood floors. The eat-in Kitchen overlooking the backyard features wood flooring, a closet pantry, butlers pantry, Corian countertops, plus all appliances (Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave Oven). There is also a guest Bedroom and full Bath on the entry level. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including a fantastic Master Bedroom suite & private bath (tile floors, garden tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity and walk-in closet). The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs as well. Built 2001, apprx. 2800 sqft. gas heat, electric a/c, 9 foot smooth ceilings, 2” window treatments and much more! Small Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking

Directions: From I-485 go south on Rea Rd. approximately 3.5 miles to (L) Tom Short to (R) Carisbrooke (into Hunter Oaks) to (R) Deercross.

(RLNE1970193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Deercross Lane have any available units?
505 Deercross Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NC.
What amenities does 505 Deercross Lane have?
Some of 505 Deercross Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Deercross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
505 Deercross Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Deercross Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Deercross Lane is pet friendly.
Does 505 Deercross Lane offer parking?
No, 505 Deercross Lane does not offer parking.
Does 505 Deercross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Deercross Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Deercross Lane have a pool?
Yes, 505 Deercross Lane has a pool.
Does 505 Deercross Lane have accessible units?
No, 505 Deercross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Deercross Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Deercross Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Deercross Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 Deercross Lane has units with air conditioning.
