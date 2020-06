Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Lovely ranch home open design. Fully Furnished. Perfect for corporate rental or temporary living. Newly remodeled one level ranch home with country kitchen. Full kitchen with new appliances and quartz counter tops. New sparkling clean bathrooms and fixtures. Whole house has hardwood floors with tiled bathroom floors. I car carport. Rear patio with large yard great for BBQing.

Maybe rented on a Month to Month or weekly basis.