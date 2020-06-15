412 Reynolda Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Ranch style home located in Statesville! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home features beautiful wood floors and tile. Bathroom has tile surround and updated fixtures. Kitchen is equip with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Living room is spacious. Home has lots of natural light! Level backyard and mostly cleared. Contact us today for a viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.