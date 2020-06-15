All apartments in Statesville
412 Reynolda Drive

412 Reynolda Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1925262
Location

412 Reynolda Drive, Statesville, NC 28677

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Ranch style home located in Statesville! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home features beautiful wood floors and tile. Bathroom has tile surround and updated fixtures. Kitchen is equip with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Living room is spacious. Home has lots of natural light! Level backyard and mostly cleared. Contact us today for a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Reynolda Drive have any available units?
412 Reynolda Drive has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 412 Reynolda Drive have?
Some of 412 Reynolda Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Reynolda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Reynolda Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Reynolda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Reynolda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 412 Reynolda Drive offer parking?
No, 412 Reynolda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 412 Reynolda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Reynolda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Reynolda Drive have a pool?
No, 412 Reynolda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 Reynolda Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Reynolda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Reynolda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Reynolda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Reynolda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Reynolda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
