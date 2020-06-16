318 Brevard Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming ranch style home has been recently renovated and updated. This home features a cozy interior. Upgrades to this home include fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new flooring, This home is just waiting for a new resident to enjoy. Don't miss your chance to snag this great find located in Statesville, NC. Minutes from downtown you'll have quick access to shopping, restaurants, and community events held locally at the Mitchell Community Campus. I-77 and I-40 access are close by and easily accessible. All this newly refinished home needs is a great tenant, so don't hesitate to view and apply today! Call us at 877.751.1677.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**