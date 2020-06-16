All apartments in Statesville
Find more places like 318 Brevard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Statesville, NC
/
318 Brevard Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:31 PM

318 Brevard Street

318 Brevard Street · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Statesville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

318 Brevard Street, Statesville, NC 28677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming ranch style home has been recently renovated and updated. This home features a cozy interior. Upgrades to this home include fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new flooring, This home is just waiting for a new resident to enjoy. Don't miss your chance to snag this great find located in Statesville, NC. Minutes from downtown you'll have quick access to shopping, restaurants, and community events held locally at the Mitchell Community Campus. I-77 and I-40 access are close by and easily accessible. All this newly refinished home needs is a great tenant, so don't hesitate to view and apply today! Call us at 877.751.1677.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Brevard Street have any available units?
318 Brevard Street has a unit available for $779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 318 Brevard Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 Brevard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Brevard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Brevard Street is pet friendly.
Does 318 Brevard Street offer parking?
No, 318 Brevard Street does not offer parking.
Does 318 Brevard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Brevard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Brevard Street have a pool?
No, 318 Brevard Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 Brevard Street have accessible units?
No, 318 Brevard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Brevard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Brevard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Brevard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Brevard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 318 Brevard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr
Statesville, NC 28625

Similar Pages

Statesville 2 BedroomsStatesville Apartments with Parking
Statesville Apartments with PoolStatesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Statesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Mitchell Community CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity