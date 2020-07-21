All apartments in Rowan County
Find more places like 209 Hickory Wood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowan County, NC
/
209 Hickory Wood Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

209 Hickory Wood Drive

209 Hickory Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

209 Hickory Wood Drive, Rowan County, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home with a split floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Good sized rooms with a large deck out back. You will love the kitchen and it's stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! Renovated bathrooms and new flooring throughout the house. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1295.00 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Hickory Wood Drive have any available units?
209 Hickory Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowan County, NC.
What amenities does 209 Hickory Wood Drive have?
Some of 209 Hickory Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Hickory Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Hickory Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Hickory Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Hickory Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 209 Hickory Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 209 Hickory Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 209 Hickory Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Hickory Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Hickory Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Hickory Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Hickory Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Hickory Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Hickory Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Hickory Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Hickory Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Hickory Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr
Salisbury, NC 28147

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCThomasville, NCAlbemarle, NCClemmons, NCHarrisburg, NC
Westport, NCLewisville, NCAsheboro, NCMount Holly, NCDenver, NCJamestown, NCMint Hill, NCBelmont, NCRural Hall, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCPineville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College