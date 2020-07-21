209 Hickory Wood Drive

Amenities

Completely updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home with a split floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Good sized rooms with a large deck out back. You will love the kitchen and it's stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! Renovated bathrooms and new flooring throughout the house. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1295.00 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee .