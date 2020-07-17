Sign Up
Home
/
Rocky Mount, NC
/
152 Butternut Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM
Find Out More
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
152 Butternut Court
152 Butternut Court
·
(919) 746-7781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
152 Butternut Court, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
Heritage Homes
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 24
$1,050
3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1512 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Updated townhome with privacy fenced back yard. New paint and flooring throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 152 Butternut Court have any available units?
152 Butternut Court has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 152 Butternut Court have?
Some of 152 Butternut Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 152 Butternut Court currently offering any rent specials?
152 Butternut Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Butternut Court pet-friendly?
No, 152 Butternut Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rocky Mount
.
Does 152 Butternut Court offer parking?
No, 152 Butternut Court does not offer parking.
Does 152 Butternut Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Butternut Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Butternut Court have a pool?
No, 152 Butternut Court does not have a pool.
Does 152 Butternut Court have accessible units?
No, 152 Butternut Court does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Butternut Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Butternut Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Butternut Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 152 Butternut Court has units with air conditioning.
