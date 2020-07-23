55 Apartments for rent in Nash County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
1 Unit Available
Hunters Park
Hampton Village - Rocky Mount
2443 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC
1 Bedroom
$685
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens, a porch/balcony and ceiling fans. Online payments for resident convenience. Easy access to I-95. Near Rocky Mount Sports Complex.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
110 South Howell Street
110 South Howell Street, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Freshly updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Rocky Mount. Old word charm with central heat and air. Large eat-in kitchen. Bonus office or play area. Washer and dryer hookups in mudroom off kitchen. Pics soon.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3100 Amherst Rd.
3100 Amherst Road, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5970494)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
875 Live Oak Lane
875 Live Oak Lane, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2150 sqft
NASHVILLE, NC 3 br 2.5 bath with BONUS - Property Id: 111016 RENTAL AVAILABLE in NASHVILLE ,NC 3 br 2.5 bath with BONUS and rear vinyl fenced yard. Master downstairs. Duke Power.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
141 Irene Court
141 Irene Lane, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5930968)
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
278 Regency Drive
278 Regency Drive, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1467 sqft
Rare Rental in Nashville, NC - ***Showings available 7 days per week*** ***New stove, new dishwasher and other cosmetic upgrades not yet complete*** Beds: 3 Baths: 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Tonya Ct.
122 Tonya Court, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
122 Tonya Ct. - Super nice and clean home on quiet clu-de-sac lo! 3 bedroom and 2 baths, freshly painted, new LVP flooring and new carpet throughout in NASHVILLE! Convenient to dining, schools and major hi-ways.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1117 Rosebud Drive
1117 Rosebud Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE4641390)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
42 Winders Creek Drive
42 Winders Creed Dr, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
42 Winders Creek Drive - 2Bd/1.5Ba (2) story Town House (End Unit). Bedrooms on 2nd Floor. Carpet and Vinyl Floors. HVAC. Fireplace. Appliances included in Lease: Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer combo.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
400 Dexter Street
400 Dexter Street, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
841 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed / 1 bath detached home with open living room & kitchen layout. Stove, refrigerator, and inside washer/dryer are included. Central HVAC with gas heat. No smokers. No pets. No Section 8 Accepted. Tenant pays for utilities.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Greenwood Avenue
101 Greenwood Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
Great 2 Story, 2BR/1.5 BA Apartment. Living room, eat-in kitchen. Rear Patio, washer and dryer connections. Central heat and air unit. Dishwasher and range are provided. Includes water, sewer and yard maintenance. Deposit $595, rent $595.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bishops Row
112 Alabaster Way
112 Alabaster Way, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Cute as a button 3 bedroom/2 bath home that has just been renovated. New paint and new luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living areas. Energy-efficient windows and energy-efficient LED lighting.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1421 Memory Lane
1421 Memory Lane, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bed / 1 Bath. Hook-ups for washer and dryer. Hardwoods in dining room. Central gas pack HVAC. Dishwasher. Refrigerator included, but not warrantied. Rents for $795 a month. One year lease. $1,590 Security Deposit. NO PETS.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Homes
1305 Fairway Terrace
1305 Fairway Terrace, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome on the golf course at Northgreen. Nice rear covered patio. Carpet and tile flooring. Stove and dishwasher included. Refrigerator provided, but not warranted. Great closet space with spacious bedrooms. Central heat and air.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1115 Russell Street
1115 Russell Street, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
undefined
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 02:43 AM
1 Unit Available
506 Arrington Avenue - 510
506 Arrington Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
Beautifully renovated and spacious 2 bed / 1 bath with modern appliances, new flooring, new counter tops, new appliances, new bathroom vanity, tub, and toilet. Central heating & air and washer/dryer hook-up. On a quiet street close to amenities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Homes
152 Butternut Court
152 Butternut Court, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1512 sqft
Updated townhome with privacy fenced back yard. New paint and flooring throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
205/207 Alston St - 205
205 South Alston Street, Nashville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$765
800 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex with carport walking distance to downtown Nashville. Just two blocks to main street shops and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Nash County
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
716 Highland Ave
716 East Highland Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Corner Lot - Beds: 3 Baths: 1 Appliances: None Features: Corner lot, Painted Hardwood floors Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 550 Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections Pets: Not allowed Utilities: City of Rocky Mount HVAC:
Results within 5 miles of Nash County
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
16 Units Available
Thornberry Park
3701 Ashbrook Dr NW, Wilson, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,076
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1450 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments offer various floor plans, modern kitchens, W/D hookups and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court and bike storage. Easy access to I-95 and I-795.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
536 Shawnee Drive
536 Shawnee Drive, Lake Royale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Hurry..
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1024 Logan Canyon Lane
1024 Logan Canyon Ln, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1589 sqft
This fresh newly built home in the Shephards Park Subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
6125 Watsonia Drive
6125 Watsonia Dr, Wake County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2475 sqft
Wow! Lots of room to move around in this home. First-floor bedroom and full bath. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances: breakfast area and separate dining room for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1616 Vernon Rd.
1616 Vernon Road, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
- (RLNE5980386)
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Nash County area include Meredith College, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, Pitt Community College, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Duke University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Greenville, and Apex have apartments for rent.
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCGreenville, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCFuquay-Varina, NCKinston, NCLillington, NCSouth Hill, VANashville, NCZebulon, NCWendell, NCTarboro, NCRolesville, NCOxford, NCWinterville, NCAyden, NCDunn, NCWashington, NC