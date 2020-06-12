/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rocky Mount, NC
713 Hill St
713 Hill Street, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3Br 2ba Executive Home in Great Location - Property Id: 146806 This charming fully renovated home in the Edgemont National Historic District offers many unique features.
716 Highland Ave
716 East Highland Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Corner Lot - Beds: 3 Baths: 1 Appliances: None Features: Corner lot, Painted Hardwood floors Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 550 Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections Pets: Not allowed Utilities: City of Rocky Mount HVAC:
1025 Hazelwood Drive
1025 Hazelwood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
Brick House with New Carpet - Beds: 3 Baths: 1 Appliances: None Features: New Carpet and Vinyl Flooring Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 575 Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections Pets: Not allowed Utilities: City of Rocky Mount HVAC:
1225 Spring Forest Drive
1225 Spring Forest Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5819966)
112 Cane Drive
112 Cane Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1060 sqft
Renovated Brick House with new HVAC - ***new HVAC currently being installed*** Beds: 3 Baths: 1 Appliances: New stove will be provided after move in Features: New HVAC, new flooring Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 600 Laundry: Washer and
1205 Alta Vista Lane
1205 Alta Vista Lane, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1205 Alta Vista Lane Available 07/01/20 1205 Alta Vista Lane - A gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the historic West Haven neighborhood.
107 Plymouth Rd
107 Plymouth Road, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
107 Plymouth Rd - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in excellent neighborhood, living room, dining room, den with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast area, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher furnished.
High Meadows
100 Homestead Court
100 Homestead Court, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet culdesac. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. New paint throughout. Large rear deck and fenced in yard.
2516 Gwen Street
2516 Gwen Street, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Large lot with fenced in backyard. Attached carport and paved driveway. New kitchen counters. Energy-efficient LED light fixtures. Stove and refrigerator included.
1301 Leggett Rd. - 12
1301 Leggett Road, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
910 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom apartment features: * A lovely kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances * Washer and dryer connections * Vinyl flooring and carpet Renovated in 2017-2018
1400 Eastern Avenue
1400 Eastern Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Very spacious home with an eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer hook-up, fireplace in the family room, fenced in backyard, A corner lot located at the intersection of Ferndale and Eastern Avenue.
Results within 1 mile of Rocky Mount
2932 Old Wilson Rd.
2932 Old Wilson Road, Edgecombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5820146)
Results within 5 miles of Rocky Mount
Woodfield
711 Scott Court
711 Scott Court, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1436 sqft
Rental in Nashville NC!! - ***interior renovations should be finished by June 5, 2020*** Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher Features: New stove, new carpet Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 650 Laundry: Washer and Dryer
8531 Braswell Lane
8531 Braswell Lane, Wilson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5733162)
Results within 10 miles of Rocky Mount
122 Tonya Ct.
122 Tonya Court, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
122 Tonya Ct. - Super nice and clean home on quiet clu-de-sac lo! 3 bedroom and 2 baths, freshly painted, new LVP flooring and new carpet throughout in NASHVILLE! Convenient to dining, schools and major hi-ways.