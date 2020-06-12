Apartment List
/
NC
/
rocky mount
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rocky Mount, NC

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
713 Hill St
713 Hill Street, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3Br 2ba Executive Home in Great Location - Property Id: 146806 This charming fully renovated home in the Edgemont National Historic District offers many unique features.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
716 Highland Ave
716 East Highland Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom House on Corner Lot - Beds: 3 Baths: 1 Appliances: None Features: Corner lot, Painted Hardwood floors Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 550 Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections Pets: Not allowed Utilities: City of Rocky Mount HVAC:

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1025 Hazelwood Drive
1025 Hazelwood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
Brick House with New Carpet - Beds: 3 Baths: 1 Appliances: None Features: New Carpet and Vinyl Flooring Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 575 Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections Pets: Not allowed Utilities: City of Rocky Mount HVAC:

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Spring Forest Drive
1225 Spring Forest Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5819966)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Cane Drive
112 Cane Drive, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1060 sqft
Renovated Brick House with new HVAC - ***new HVAC currently being installed*** Beds: 3 Baths: 1 Appliances: New stove will be provided after move in Features: New HVAC, new flooring Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 600 Laundry: Washer and

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 Alta Vista Lane
1205 Alta Vista Lane, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1205 Alta Vista Lane Available 07/01/20 1205 Alta Vista Lane - A gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the historic West Haven neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Plymouth Rd
107 Plymouth Road, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
107 Plymouth Rd - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in excellent neighborhood, living room, dining room, den with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast area, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher furnished.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
High Meadows
1 Unit Available
100 Homestead Court
100 Homestead Court, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet culdesac. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. New paint throughout. Large rear deck and fenced in yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
2516 Gwen Street
2516 Gwen Street, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Large lot with fenced in backyard. Attached carport and paved driveway. New kitchen counters. Energy-efficient LED light fixtures. Stove and refrigerator included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Leggett Rd. - 12
1301 Leggett Road, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
910 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom apartment features: * A lovely kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances * Washer and dryer connections * Vinyl flooring and carpet Renovated in 2017-2018

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Eastern Avenue
1400 Eastern Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Very spacious home with an eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer hook-up, fireplace in the family room, fenced in backyard, A corner lot located at the intersection of Ferndale and Eastern Avenue.
Results within 1 mile of Rocky Mount

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2932 Old Wilson Rd.
2932 Old Wilson Road, Edgecombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5820146)
Results within 5 miles of Rocky Mount

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
711 Scott Court
711 Scott Court, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1436 sqft
Rental in Nashville NC!! - ***interior renovations should be finished by June 5, 2020*** Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher Features: New stove, new carpet Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 650 Laundry: Washer and Dryer

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8531 Braswell Lane
8531 Braswell Lane, Wilson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5733162)
Results within 10 miles of Rocky Mount

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Tonya Ct.
122 Tonya Court, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
122 Tonya Ct. - Super nice and clean home on quiet clu-de-sac lo! 3 bedroom and 2 baths, freshly painted, new LVP flooring and new carpet throughout in NASHVILLE! Convenient to dining, schools and major hi-ways.

