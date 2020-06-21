Sign Up
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM
1221 Stoneridge Lane
1221 Stoneridge Ln
·
(252) 937-2121 ext. 133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1221 Stoneridge Ln, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1221 Stoneridge Lane · Avail. now
$750
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane have any available units?
1221 Stoneridge Lane has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1221 Stoneridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Stoneridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Stoneridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rocky Mount
.
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane offer parking?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
