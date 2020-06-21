All apartments in Rocky Mount
1221 Stoneridge Lane.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1221 Stoneridge Lane

1221 Stoneridge Ln · (252) 937-2121 ext. 133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1221 Stoneridge Ln, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1221 Stoneridge Lane · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3881838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane have any available units?
1221 Stoneridge Lane has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1221 Stoneridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Stoneridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Stoneridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Mount.
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane offer parking?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Stoneridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Stoneridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

