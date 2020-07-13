Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

7 Apartments under $800 for rent in Raleigh, NC

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Tree Top Apartments
1328 Steinbeck Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$795
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
914 sqft
Tree Top Apartments sit in close proximity to the North Raleigh Area. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units complete with ovens, walk-in closets, refrigerators and garbage disposals. This community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
20 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$793
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
318 Powell Dr Apt 3
318 Powell Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
Available 07/24/20 Close to NCSU, walk to the fairgrounds from your home! Will be available for mid July move in! This is a 1 bedroom apartment in a 3 unit home. Private access to home on right side of house.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1911-203 Wolf Tech Lane
1911 Wolftech Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$425
122 sqft
Private bedroom in a 4 bed 4 bath condo with a shared kitchen and living room. All appliances included! Washer Dryer included. Rent includes water and electricity! Located close to NCSU Centennial Campus, Downtown Raleigh, and on the city bus line!

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1221 University Court
1221 University Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$525
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
***PLEASE READ CAREFULLY*** Conveniently located within 2 miles OF NCSU main campus, and only 5 min walk to NCSU bus stop, and 10 min walk to Food Lion shopping plaza.
Results within 10 miles of Raleigh

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
406 Price Ave.
406 Price Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
540 sqft
406 Price Ave. Available 08/05/20 Central Durham 1 bedroom home with tons of natural light! - AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Duplex unit on Price Ave., off Fayetteville Rd.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Northgate Park
205 E Maynard Avenue
205 East Maynard Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Affordable 1 bd condo. Located only 10 minutes away from the heart of Durham, downtown Durham and Duke University.

July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Raleigh Rent Report. Raleigh rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Raleigh rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Raleigh rent trends were flat over the past month

Raleigh rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Raleigh stand at $1,007 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. Raleigh's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Raleigh over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Raleigh rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Raleigh, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Raleigh is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Raleigh's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Raleigh fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Raleigh than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Raleigh.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

