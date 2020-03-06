All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 435 Landrum Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, NC
/
435 Landrum Road
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:07 AM

435 Landrum Road

435 Landrum Road · (828) 817-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

435 Landrum Road, Polk County, NC 28722

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This turnkey horse farm on 21 acres checks everything on your list: 8 stall professionally outfitted barn with 1 BR 1 BA apartment above. 100' x 200' riding arena with irrigation and drainage, 2 stall second smaller barn + 2 run ins. 5 double fenced pastures, NICE 2BR 2BA one level house with beautiful master suite, updated kitchen, HVAC, gas log fireplace, and big laundry / mud room. Big back deck overlooks pastures and spring fed pond. Beautiful and perfect for any size equestrian need from personal to professional. Central location in Columbus, NC - near Landrum, Tryon, just 10 minutes south of Tryon International Equestrian Center, 5 min to Tryon Equine Hospital. Private, gated, set back deep from road. Plenty parking and turn around space. Located on CETA trail system for miles of riding from home with no trailering. Available for season or long term. Full list of equestrian features plus more details and photos available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Landrum Road have any available units?
435 Landrum Road has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 Landrum Road have?
Some of 435 Landrum Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Landrum Road currently offering any rent specials?
435 Landrum Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Landrum Road pet-friendly?
No, 435 Landrum Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 435 Landrum Road offer parking?
Yes, 435 Landrum Road offers parking.
Does 435 Landrum Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Landrum Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Landrum Road have a pool?
No, 435 Landrum Road does not have a pool.
Does 435 Landrum Road have accessible units?
No, 435 Landrum Road does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Landrum Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Landrum Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Landrum Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 435 Landrum Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 435 Landrum Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCHickory, NCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCClover, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCHendersonville, NCRoyal Pines, NCSwannanoa, NCSlater-Marietta, SCEtowah, NCBlack Mountain, NC
Travelers Rest, SCGaffney, SCWade Hampton, SCSans Souci, SCParker, SCShelby, NCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCWelcome, SCGantt, SCLenoir, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeLenoir-Rhyne University
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity