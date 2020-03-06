435 Landrum Road

Amenities

This turnkey horse farm on 21 acres checks everything on your list: 8 stall professionally outfitted barn with 1 BR 1 BA apartment above. 100' x 200' riding arena with irrigation and drainage, 2 stall second smaller barn + 2 run ins. 5 double fenced pastures, NICE 2BR 2BA one level house with beautiful master suite, updated kitchen, HVAC, gas log fireplace, and big laundry / mud room. Big back deck overlooks pastures and spring fed pond. Beautiful and perfect for any size equestrian need from personal to professional. Central location in Columbus, NC - near Landrum, Tryon, just 10 minutes south of Tryon International Equestrian Center, 5 min to Tryon Equine Hospital. Private, gated, set back deep from road. Plenty parking and turn around space. Located on CETA trail system for miles of riding from home with no trailering. Available for season or long term. Full list of equestrian features plus more details and photos available.